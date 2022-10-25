Alma Lee Leonhardt (Formerly Roberts) entered eternal life Monday, October 3, 2022, at the Avow Hospice Center in Naples, Fla., being eighty-four years, two months and twenty-one days of age at the time of her passing.
Alma was born in Whitesburg, Ky., July 12, 1938. Alma moved to Punta Gorda, Fla., in 1961 where as a longtime resident raised her family. Aside from raising a family in Punta Gorda Alma was a businesswoman working alongside family at Roberts Flowers and Plants and the Red Barn Auction. Alma was a member of the Moose lodge and the Eagles Club and enjoyed her time with friends and family especially when everyone would spend long weekends camping and boating on the Peace River. She enjoyed traveling and especially back to her home in Kentucky every summer to see family and friends.
Alma was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and great friend to all that knew her. She is survived by her loving husband, Granville, a daughter, Cheryl Hecker, her son Trevor Roberts and, three brothers, Roger Hall, Jerry Hall and Albert Hall. Also surviving are four grandchildren, Brooke Latherow, Colin Hecker, Devin Hecker and Presley Belle Roberts, a great-grandson, Kendell Latherow and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends and a loss to the community.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.