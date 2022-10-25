Alma Lee Leonhardt

Alma Lee Leonhardt (Formerly Roberts) entered eternal life Monday, October 3, 2022, at the Avow Hospice Center in Naples, Fla., being eighty-four years, two months and twenty-one days of age at the time of her passing.

Alma was born in Whitesburg, Ky., July 12, 1938. Alma moved to Punta Gorda, Fla., in 1961 where as a longtime resident raised her family. Aside from raising a family in Punta Gorda Alma was a businesswoman working alongside family at Roberts Flowers and Plants and the Red Barn Auction. Alma was a member of the Moose lodge and the Eagles Club and enjoyed her time with friends and family especially when everyone would spend long weekends camping and boating on the Peace River. She enjoyed traveling and especially back to her home in Kentucky every summer to see family and friends.


Load entries