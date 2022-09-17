Andrew Pace, 99, of Port Charlotte, Fla., passed away on Monday, August 29, 2022.
He was born on July 2, 1923, to Salvatore and Caroline Pace in New Haven, Connecticut.
Formerly of North Haven, Connecticut, Andrew attended the same high school as his future wife, although they didn't know one another at the time. In 1943, Andrew left to fight with the 8th Armored Division in WWII, eventually participating in the Battle of the Bulge. During the war Andrew and Agnes began writing letters to one another, falling in love from separate continents. They married on November 27, 1947, and continued their love story for the next 72 years, with her passing in 2019. Andrew became Postmaster for Milford, Connecticut after beginning his career with the Post Office in 1952. He enjoyed his job and the people he worked with until retiring in 1989. Andrew was a member of Veterans of the Battle of the Bulge, the 8th Armored Division Association, and the American Legion Post 110 in Port Charlotte. Aside from his family and career, Andrew enjoyed being around people, making new friends, and spending time with dogs.
Andrew will be deeply missed by his son Andrew Pace, Jr.; grandchildren Alexandra and Christopher; and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, parents, brothers Michael and Salvatore Jr., and sister Mary.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.