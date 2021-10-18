Angela Maria Simeone Maietta, 83, of Lake Suzy, Fla., died Friday, October 15, 2021 at Fawcett Memorial Hospital, Port Charlotte, Fla.
Angela was born January 4, 1938 in Santa Croce, Italy to the late Antonietta and Pasquale Simeone. She immigrated to the United States to Rhode Island in April of 1972. She moved to Port Charlotte in 1985. Angela loved and adored her family and friends. She was an amazing cook and everyone enjoyed her food.
She is survived by her seven loving children, Mario (Betty) Maietta, Saverio (Susan) Maietta, Josephine (Steve) Cadoverde, Robert (Renee) Maietta, Patricia (Dave) Anthony, all of Port Charlotte, Linda (Pino) Vassella of Lincoln, RI, Toni (Joe) Lacombe of North Port, FL; 17 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. Angela was preceded in death by her husband Carmine and son, Bruno.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, October 20, 2021, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., at Roberson Funeral Home Chapel, 2151 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, FL 33948. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m., on October 20, 2021, at St. Maximilian Kolbe Catholic Church, 1441 Spear St., Port Charlotte, FL 33948. Entombment will follow at Gulf Pines Memorial Park, Englewood, Florida.
Friends my visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral home Port Charlotte Chapel.
