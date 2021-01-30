Anisson Oboute
Anisson Oboute, 78, of Punta Gorda, Florida, died Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at Fawcett Memorial Hospital, Port Charlotte, Florida.
Anisson was born July 12, 1942, in Lazile, Haiti, to the late Tabernus Oboute and Ydacienne Louis. He and his wife moved to Florida in 1989 from New York, New York. Anisson was a retired hospital dietary manager and a member of the Eben-Ezer Haitian Baptist Church of Port Charlotte.
Survived by his loving family, his wife of 50 years, Marie Rosalie Oboute of Punta Gorda; three daughters, Nymphgamey Oboute Scott of Fort Myers, Florida, Handzie Oboute, and Jonatrise Oboute both of Port Charlotte; three sons, Denshield Oboute of Tampa, Florida, Mosenpherg Oboute of Land O Lakes, Florida, and Tedamong Oboute of Fort Myers, Florida; a brother, Annilant Tabertus of Brooklyn, New York; a sister, Selila Oboute Mitchell of Jersey City, New Jersey; and 10 grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Friday 6-8 p.m., Feb. 5, 2021, at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held Saturday 11 a.m., Feb. 6, 2021, at Roberson Funeral Home Chapel, 2151 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, FL 33948. Interment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Gardens in Port Charlotte.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family.
Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel.
