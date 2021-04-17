Ann Kelly Gateff
Mrs. Ann Kelly Gateff, of Punta Gorda, Florida, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 1, 2021, at Tidewell Hospice.
Ann was born Nov. 18, 1935, in Atlanta, Georgia to Arthur William and Lillian Frances Johnson. She married Dr. Jacob Martin Kelly in August 1958 and they moved to Punta Gorda in 1961, where Jake opened a veterinary practice and Ann taught English at Charlotte High School. The Kellys were active in the community and hosted a large Thanksgiving at their home on Taylor Road each year for friends and family. After Jake’s death in 1982, Ann turned to volunteering and supporting the community while her daughters were away at college. Through a mutual friend, Ann met Dugan (Duke) S. Gateff, a retired Air Force Major and violinist for the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra. Ann and Duke were married in 1996.
Ann was a devoted wife and mother. She was blessed to have two loves in her life who offered her a wide array of experiences completing two sides of the same coin. Ann kept a positive outlook, and could find humor in any situation. She was an active member of the United Methodist Church, loved sailing, hunting and fishing, tennis, and was a committed community advocate. Her many roles for the betterment of Charlotte County and Punta Gorda include:
• American Cancer Society Youth Against Cancer and 125 Club
• President of the Charlotte Harbor Symphony Board
• Punta Gorda Rotary “Service Above Self” award recipient
• Founder, FSW Keystone Society
• Charlotte Performing Arts Center Board
• Punta Gorda Garden Club
• Preservation Committee for the Freeman House in Punta Gorda
• Member of CHYC and PG Boat club
• United Methodist Women and Sally Jones Circle
Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Lillian and Arthur Johnson; first husband, Dr. Jake Kelly; and sister, Betty Jean Johnson-Middleton. She is greatly missed by her loving family, including her husband, Duke Gateff; and daughters, Kay (Greg) Yarbrough of Charlotte, North Carolina, Carol (Troy) Martin of Punta Gorda, Florida, Leigh (Roger) Chak of Ocala, Florida, and Laine (Peyton) Robertson of Orlando, Florida; grandchildren, Angela, Jacob, Robert, Samuel, Ryan, Delaney, Caylin, Cierra, Liliann and Peyton; and great-grandchildren, Olin and Eli. The fruits of her love show in her family and in everyone she touched while on earth. Her orchard is vast.
A memorial dedication will take place at Florida Southwestern State College, and there will be a celebration of her life May 22, 2021, details still to be determined.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the following organization: Tidewell Hospice (https://tidewellfoundation.org), the Ann Kelly Gateff Scholarship at FSW (https://foundation.fsw.edu/scholarships/) or United Methodist Women (https://www.unitedmethodistwomen.org/mission-giving)
