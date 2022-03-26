Ann Louise Whitcomb Scotten, beloved wife of Dr. Gregory T. Scotten, died in Locust Grove, Va., on Saturday, November 6, 2021. She was born in New York City on August 16, 1938, to Leslie and Kathryn (Downey) Whitcomb. She was a loving mother to Charles (Alexandra) and Eric (Maggie) Schack, second mother to Elizabeth Scotten-Finn (Douglas), Kathleen Scotten Sequeira (James), and Matthew Scotten.
Ann was awarded academic scholarships to high school and college. She was a selected fashion model for Boston's Filene's Fashion and was chosen as the Holy Cross College prom queen. She was a dancer and an incredible artist. After graduating from Regis College with degrees in chemistry and art, she earned master's degrees and continued her studies in Boston University's doctoral program.
She was one of few women industrial chemists, but then became a beloved schoolteacher in advanced chemistry, physics, and calculus and troubled teens. She was later named principal of Bunnell High School in Stratford, Conn.
The Kettering Foundation selected Ann nationally among school administrators as a fellow in its Summer Institute for Development of Educational Activities (IDEA) for five separate years at the Claremont College campus in California, where she met her future husband.
In 1992 Ann returned to her first passion, a classroom teacher at Martha's Vineyard Regional High School. She was quickly recognized for her classroom skills and became a favorite teacher of students.
In 1999 Greg and Ann retired to Punta Gorda, Fla., and Ann volunteered for the Cooper Street Afterschool Program, where she was selected as Teacher of The Year. She also served in the Charlotte County environmental parks program. For several years she assisted the youth Sunday School and Summer Bible School programs at St. James's Church in Port Charlotte.
Ann was the first woman Education Officer and Squadron Commander of the Peace River (Charlotte County) Power Squadron, which is part of the largest boating education program in the country. She served as the National Rear Commander for Instructor Development.
For health reasons, the couple moved to Fredericksburg, Va., in 2016 to be closer to family.
A 2 PM service will be held on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at St James Church, 1365 Viscaya Dr, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 followed by a 3:30 reception at the Punta Gorda Boat Club, 802 W Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda, FL 33950.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.