Ann M. Thomas

Ann M. Thomas, 70, of Port Charlotte, Florida, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2021, at Fawcett Memorial Hospital.

She was born on Feb. 10, 1951, in Jersey City, New Jersey to Louis and Camella DeGiacomo.

Ann had been a resident of Port Charlotte for 15 years coming from Moonachie, New Jersey. She had enjoyed collecting Beatles Memorabilia for many years.

Survivors include her husband of 51 years: Robert Thomas; four children: Robert Thomas of Port Charlotte, Florida; Dana (Dave) Santimauro of North Port, Florida; Kelly Miarino of Hazlet, New Jersey; Shannon (James) McGraw of Ridgewood, New Jersey and seven grandchildren.

A Catholic Prayer Service will be held at the Englewood Community Funeral Home, Inc. 3070 S. McCall Rd. Englewood, FL on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at 2:30 p.m.

Englewood Community Funeral Home, Inc has been selected to serve the family. You may share a memory at www.englewoodfh.com

