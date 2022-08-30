Anne Marie Manson

Anne Marie (Chaisson) Manson, 90, passed away on Saturday, August 27, 2022 in Rockland, Maine. She was born in Woburn, Mass., to Francis Arthur and Irene (Froton) Chaisson on April 14, 1932.
She was the devoted wife of the late Donald Robert Manson, Sr. of Newburyport for 49 years.
She grew up in Newburyport with her 11 siblings. A graduate of Newburyport High School, class of 1950 she was a cheerleader, held several class offices and was a member of the honor Society.
Anne and Don were inseparable and loved canning vegetables from their garden at their home in Alan, Maine, going out for their weekly pizza night with friends, traveling and wintering in Englewood, Fla., where she eventually resided in their second home after Don's passing. In 2014, she moved to Washington, Maine and resided with her daughter Debbie until July of 2021 when she moved into The Woodlands in Rockland, Maine.
Family and friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at the Twomey, LeBlanc, & Conte Funeral Home 193 High St. Newburyport, MA 01950. THERE IS NO LONGER ANY PARKING AVAILABLE BEHIND THE FUNERAL HOME PER ORDER OF THE CITY OF NEWBURYPORT. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at Immaculate Conception Church followed by burial at St. Mary's Cemetery, both in Newburyport.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.