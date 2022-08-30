Anne Marie Manson

Anne Marie (Chaisson) Manson, 90, passed away on Saturday, August 27, 2022 in Rockland, Maine. She was born in Woburn, Mass., to Francis Arthur and Irene (Froton) Chaisson on April 14, 1932.

She was the devoted wife of the late Donald Robert Manson, Sr. of Newburyport for 49 years.

