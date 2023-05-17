Portsmouth, RI - Anne Jenkins, 73, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island and Port Charlotte, Florida, died on May 15, 2023 at home surrounded by family. She was the wife of Thomas Jenkins. They recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with family and friends.

Born in Newport, RI on February 25, 1950, she was the the daughter of Charles and Katherine (Palmer) Virion. As a young woman she worked at New England Telephone for several years. Tom and Anne married in 1973 and raised their family in Portsmouth. She returned to work and enjoyed a 25 year career at Portsmouth High School in the Administrative Offices.


   
Load entries