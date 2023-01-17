Annemarie Stokes

Annemarie Stokes, 92, of Port Charlotte, Fla., died peacefully on Monday, January 9, 2023, with her family at her bedside.

She was born May 15, 1930, in Iffeldorf, Germany. After marrying the love of her life, William O. "Bill" Stokes, a U.S. Army soldier stationed near her home, she moved with him to the U.S. in 1952. She obtained her citizenship and resided in New Jersey until moving to the Port Charlotte area in 1991 from Willingboro. A graduate from a German high school, she honed her cashier and retail skills to become an assistant manager of a large department store and ultimately the sole manager of a health and nutrition store.


Load entries