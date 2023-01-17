Annemarie Stokes, 92, of Port Charlotte, Fla., died peacefully on Monday, January 9, 2023, with her family at her bedside.
She was born May 15, 1930, in Iffeldorf, Germany. After marrying the love of her life, William O. "Bill" Stokes, a U.S. Army soldier stationed near her home, she moved with him to the U.S. in 1952. She obtained her citizenship and resided in New Jersey until moving to the Port Charlotte area in 1991 from Willingboro. A graduate from a German high school, she honed her cashier and retail skills to become an assistant manager of a large department store and ultimately the sole manager of a health and nutrition store.
Her husband of over 50 years, Bill, and a grandson, "Mikey" Carter, preceded her in death. Survivors include a son, William G. "Pete" Stokes and his wife, Patty, of Fort Washington, Md.; a daughter, Y. Kim Carter and her husband, Dan, of Port Charlotte; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at Restlawn Memorial Gardens in Port Charlotte.
Memorial donations may be made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation, 13770 Noel Road, Suite 801889, Dallas, TX 75380 (www.komen.org).
Friends may visit www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.
