Anthony J. Piotrowski

Anthony J. Piotrowski, resident of Port Charlotte, died Sunday, October 23, 2022. Born to Wanda and Anthony Piotrowski in New Jersey, he was received by his grandparents who came to the US from Poland.

Known as Tony or AJ, he grew up enjoying muskrat hunting and body building before he graduated high school. He then joined the US Naval Reserves, serving on the aircraft carrier U.S.S. Nimitz. He then joined Public Service Gas and Electric (PSE&G) of New Jersey and became a father during his first marriage. He enjoyed fatherhood, organic gardening, and worked for PSE&G his whole career. He advanced to become a working supervisor and enjoyed negotiating on behalf of his union. Tony was a lifelong gardener and loved music, singing, and writing songs throughout his life. Nearing retirement, he met his beloved wife Leela and moved with her to Port Charlotte. They enjoyed many friendships over game nights and lunches, as well as karaoke nights where he performed Frank Sinatra songs in local night clubs, assisted living, and nursing facilities.


Load entries