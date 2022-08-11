Antonio (Anthony) Malagisi, a longtime resident of Port Charlotte, Fla., passed away peacefully in
his home on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at the age of 85. He was born on January 23, 1937 in Minturno,
Italy, son of Pasquale Malagisi and Anna LaRocca Malagisi.
In 1956, Tony left behind his fiancé, Lucia D'Arpino, and immigrated to the United States with
his sister, Concetta, in pursuit of establishing a better life in Ambler, Pa. In 1958 he went back to
Italy to marry the love of his life. Following the wedding, Tony returned to the United States,
once again leaving behind his now bride until she would be able to join him. In 1959 he was
finally reunited with his wife, settling in Stamford, Conn., and beginning their lives together.
As a young boy, Tony was gifted with the mindset and talent of an entrepreneur. He worked
multiple jobs simultaneously in order to allow his wife to stay home with their growing family.
In 1967, through his hard work, dedication, and persistence, he was able to fulfill his dream of
owning his own business by becoming the majority partner for House and Garden in Stamford,
Conn. In 1976, after much deliberation, Tony sold his share of the business and home to relocate
his family to Port Charlotte, Fla. Tony began construction on what became one of the largest and
most stocked nurseries and landscaping suppliers in Southwest Florida, Good Homes and
Gardens. On the day of the grand opening, customers were consistently lined up outside his
store, totaling to over 300 sales before closing for the evening. In addition to the products and
services his company offered, it was Tony's expertise, kind heart and smile that truly allowed his
business to flourish, keeping his customers visiting for years to come.
In 1989, Tony sold his business to focus on commercial rental properties where he began
construction of warehouses. This change allowed him the opportunity to travel with his wife and
friends and enjoy his grandchildren, spending quality time with them by teaching them to fish off
of the dock of his home and cook his signature dishes.
Tony competitively bowled and played bocce ball in both Stamford and Port Charlotte, taking his
teams to first place titles consistently. Later in life, he participated in the Fit for Life Senior
Games of Charlotte County for bocce ball, continuing his winning streak. His love for Christmas
and beautifully decorating his home was often featured in the local newspaper as one of the
homes to view lights and holiday displays during the season. As a horticulturist by trade, his own
property resembled a botanical garden, drawing many compliments and neighbors seeking
advice for their own properties. This made him very proud and created many lasting
relationships. Tony was always happy to extend his help to anyone in need.
Tony is predeceased by his son, Luigi Malagisi; his sisters, Concetta Gublet and Pasqualina
Mallozzi; his brothers, Filippo, Sebastiano, Giovanni, and Salvatore Malagisi.
He is survived by his wife Lucia, of 64 years, and children Anna Rispoli (Michael), Pasquale
Malagisi (Julie), Lisa Malagisi, and Margaret Craig (Robert). He is also survived by his thirteen
loving grandchildren: Kristen (Connor Golden), Ashley, and Michael Rispoli; Hayden Malagisi;
Danielle Farricker (Jason Shriver) and Dylan Dunford; Nicholas, Anthony, Alexis, and Luciano
Malagisi; Kyle Vulgamore (Kristen) and Meghan and Robert Craig Jr; along with his two
adoring great granddaughters Olivia Shriver and Shea Vulgamore.
Tony is also survived by his sister, Quirina Pappa (Phillip) and brother Mario Malagisi (Italia)
along with many beloved nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home, 2405 Harbor Blvd., Port
Charlotte, FL 33952 on Monday, August 15, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and again from
6 p.m. to 8 p.m., for a Celebration of Life service. Mass will be held at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 21505 Augusta Ave., Port Charlotte, FL 33952 on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 10:30 a.m., followed by a committal service at Restlawn Memorial Gardens, 1380 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte, FL 33952.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Tony's favorite charities, St. Jude Children's
Research Hospital or Shriners Hospitals for Children, in memory of Anthony Malagisi.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.kayspongerpc.com for the Malagisi family.
