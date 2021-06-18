Arlene Lee Wiley, 86, of Port Charlotte, Florida, passed away in her home June 15, 2021. She is survived by her loving husband, Jim Wiley; daughter, Kim Wiley; and granddaughter, Allison Wagner.
A trailblazer in all things, Arlene embraced all life had to offer, especially in her retirement, and was blessed with a life of travel and love. She cherished every soul who came into her life and welcomed them into her home, always with a glass of wine and tray of cheese, and by the time they left, they were her family. With everyone she met, Arlene took a moment to connect.
From humble beginnings in Michigan to a blissful second life in Florida, Arlene took her C-Suite Executive Assistant background and deployed it in all things. Whether it was managing a home while her husband helped the Apollo astronauts launch to the moon or planning every last detail on a trip to Europe, she kept her ship tight and her family loved.
Her incredibly curious mind led her to many parts of the world for her second act. She was known for spending her free time, post travel, writing deeply vibrant travel journals that would transport its readers to the most interesting parts of the world. In a matter of sentences, we will still enjoy sitting with her in a small café sipping wine in Portofino or putzing down the cobblestones of Germany. Her incredibly descriptive attention to detail was known in all things, most specifically in her ability to translate culture and learn about the differences in others that make us whole.
To have known her is to know, “this too shall pass,” and she would encourage you to hop on a plane to conquer your bucket list, fears, or learn about the cultures most different from your own.
A celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m. June 19, 2021, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Port Charlotte, Florida, with a light lunch to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations in Arlene’s name are welcome at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1379 S. McCall Road, Port Charlotte, Florida, 33981, or Tidewell Hospice, 1144 Veronica St., Port Charlotte, Florida, 33952. Online condolences may be said at www.baldwincremation.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.