Arnold James Dunn, Sr.
Arnold James Dunn, Sr., 80, a resident of Port Charlotte, Florida, recently died after a battle with pneumonia.
A native of Delaware, he attended Delaware Technical Community College often reminding his children of his graduate degree from The School of Hard Knocks. He was incredibly responsible and seriously focused on his family and his career. He raised his two children in a solidly middle class home with a sturdy fence, a wife, 1.5 dogs, two used cars, and a live Christmas tree dressed in glistening tinsel. For 40 years – 25 with Standard Chlorine and 15 with BE&K Engineering – he left for work at 7:30 a.m. every morning, returning home at 5:30 p.m.
He camped and fished when he was younger. He took up cycling as a hobby later in life. He would bike from five to 30 miles on trails and in scenic areas from his 50s into his early 70s. Traveling was a constant joy. Whether he led family trips to Myrtle Beach and Disney World, traveled to Italy, cruised the Caribbean, ventured to Saint Martin and Saba for his 65th birthday and the Grand Canyon for his 70th, or traveled on meandering road trips seeing historical sites along the way, he made the most of time with family. In 2007 he relocated to Florida and jumped right into the life of an active retiree. One day, to the surprise of his children, he became president of the Singles Group. He made day trips. He went to concerts. He even managed to be a responsible 80 year old by helping his elderly neighbors.
On Dec. 8, 2020, he submitted an official change of address application and it was accepted. His ashes will rest in the Gulf of Mexico and his soul in Heaven.
He mostly leaves behind amazing memories, life lessons and enduring values he taught, and long visits and trips shared with loved ones. He also left behind a lot of tools that his kids have no idea how to use.
He is survived by his daughter, Sheila Kinzel; his son, Arnie Dunn, Jr.; his companion and best friend, Joan Nylander; his brothers, George Dunn, Gary Dunn, David Dunn and Kevin Dunn; his grandchildren, Weldin Dunn, Carson Dunn and Levi Dunn. He will be missed, for sure. The earth is a better place because he lived here for eight decades.
A private family Celebration of Life will be held and in lieu of flowers, please consider donating in the Memory or Honor of Arnold J. Dunn Sr to Kind to Kids www.kindtokids.org or Epilepsy Foundation www.epilepsy.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.