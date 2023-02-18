It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Arthur (Art) A. Dalone, 92, of Punta Gorda Isles, FL and Fairfax, VA on December 24, 2022.
Art was born in Torrington, CT on February 6, 1930, the son of Azzo and Nancy (Bona) Dalone and brother of Vivian Dalone Trantino.
Art grew up in Torrington, CT, but realizing life was bigger than his own hometown, he joined the U.S. Army, using his intelligence and fortitude to test into the officer's program. He saw the world and forged a path that inspired his children and grandchildren to find success through determination and hard work. While stationed in Ft Smith, Arkansas he met and married the love of his life, Mary Marvetta (Martye) Muldoon. He and Martye raised two daughters while they moved from base to base and when Art was stationed in Korea and Vietnam. Art was well-known among his friends as a good dancer and an even better poker player. He always liked music and dancing. In his youth, he would drive from Connecticut with his friends to visit the jazz bars in Harlem, NYC. Art had a successful military career, retiring as a colonel, and with Martye, established a real estate business in Northern Virginia where he could use his carpentry, plumbing, electrical, and general handyman skills. He also began a business and long friendship with Grant Randall (Joan) in the car repair business. Art and Martye retired and split their time between their homes in Punta Gorda, FL, Fairfax, VA and Ocean City, MD. In his later years, he developed a passion for collecting and restoring classic cars. It was through this passion that he met his best friend, Bob Henry (Deborah) of Port Charlotte, FL, with whom he went on to establish a thriving business that let them socialize and work on many cars together. Art also was a popular member of the Peace River Car Club, Punta Gorda, and always enjoyed visiting the clubhouse to see his friends, especially on pie and ice cream day.
Art is survived by his daughters Debra (Mark) Dalone Stephens, Arlington, VA, and Sandra L Dalone Fairfax, VA, and grandchildren Taylor Stephens (Seattle, WA), Channing Stephens (Brooklyn, NY), Natalie Dalone (Fairfax, VA), Alex Dalone, (Fairfax, VA), and Sally Stephens (Bill Brennan) (McLean, VA).
Art will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery alongside his wife, Martye, at a date to be determined later. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Gary Sinese Foundation.
Art was a loving father and grandfather, a good friend, and a source of aid and comfort to all those around him. He loved to laugh, and had a joke ready at any occasion. He will be missed by all those who knew him.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.