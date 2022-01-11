Atanas Taras Kobryn, age 93, of North Port, Fla., passed away on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. He was born in Yakubova Volya, Ukraine on March 8, 1928. He moved to North Port from Staten Island, N.Y., in 1994.
Atanas was a business officer for health-related facilities for the State of New York, retiring in 1993. He served in the US Army and was a member of the American Legion, AMVETS, Ukrainian American Veterans, and the Brotherhood of Veterans of the 1st Ukrainian Division of the Ukrainian National Army. He was a member of the Kiwanis Club, the Ukrainian American Club of SW FL, friends of the North Port Area Public Library, Shevchenko Scientific Society, Retired Public Employees Association, The Ukrainian Museum, The Washington Group, the Ukrainian National Association, Ukrainian Fraternal Association, and the Ukrainian "Providence" Association. Atanas was an active member of St. Mary's Ukrainian Catholic Church in North Port.
Surviving family members include his sons, Alexander Zenon Kobryn of Lakeland, FL and Col. Adrian Ihor Kobryn of Staten Island; daughter Maria Luba Hirak of North Port; daughters-in-law Angelita Rios-Kobryn and Janice Lynn Kobryn, both of Staten Island, sister Lyubomyra Melnyk of Lviv, Ukraine; four grandchildren, Adrienne Halyna Hirak, Alexander Yurij Hirak, Grace Lynn Kobryn and Severino Bohdan Kobryn; and two great-grandchildren, Natalya Hope Dominguez and Victoria Faith Hirak.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Kateryna Osadciw Kobryn, son, Andrew Bohdan Kobryn, and his parents, Oleksa and Kateryna Kobryn, and several other family members.
Visitation will be at Farley Funeral Home, North Port Chapel on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, beginning at 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. with a Panachyda service at 5 p.m.
Funeral service will be held at St Mary's Ukrainian Catholic Church in North port on Thursday, January 20, 2022, at 10 a.m. with a burial to follow at Venice Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in the name of the deceased to the "War Victims Fund" through Ukrainian National Women's League of America (UNWLA) Chapter 56, or the "Ukrainian Catholic Education Foundation", or the Ukrainian American Veterans Scholarship Fund.
The family requests that all who attend visitation and funeral wear a face covering.
