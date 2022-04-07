Audrey M. King, 98, of Port Charlotte passed away Saturday, April 2, 2022 at her home. She was born to the late Edward and Mary Gams-Esslinger in Oshkosh, Wis.

Audrey loved creating crafts for her family and friends, playing Bingo and being around children. She was of the Catholic faith.

Audrey is preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband James F. King, three children, Kevin, Kathi and Michael as well as a grand daughter, Tina and a great grandson, Kevin.

Audrey is survived by her 11 children, 24 grandchildren, 42 great grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m., Monday, April 11, 2022 at Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home with entombment to follow in Charlotte Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to either Tidewell Hospice (tidewellfoundation.org/donate) or St Jude's Childrens hospital (stjude.org/donate).

Please visit her web page at www.CharlotteMemorial.com

