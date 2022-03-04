Austyn M. Richards, 29, of Port Charlotte, Fla., was granted his heavenly wings on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. Austyn was already an earth angel. He was born in Sayre, Pa., on December 16, 1992. The son of Gregory Barklow and Teri Jo Richards, both of Port Charlotte.
Austyn leaves behind his parents, his awesome younger brother, Cody Richards, as well as the love of his life, best friend and soulmate, Mandy Hankison. "They met at the Candy Store," in Fisherman's Village. Austyn and Mandy had two dogs, Fumar and Baby Cash, they were "their boys".
Maternal grandparents; Barbara Richards and her companion Nik Morton, of Williamsport, Pa. John Richards and his companion Brenda Davis, of Traverse, Fla.
Paternal grandparents; Diane Barklow/Pavilonis, of Port Charlotte. Thomas K. Barklow of Punta Gorda, Fla.
Aunt Janelle Stine, of Edenwell, N.Y. "Uncle TJ" Thomas A. Barklow, Esq., of Port Charlotte.
Great-aunts; Joan Douglas of Waverly, N.Y., Jackie Cole of Waverly, Dr. Pamela A. Pavilonis ND of Portland, Ore. Great-uncles; Doug Hurlbut of Lakeland, Fla., Patrick Pavilonis of Key West, Fla.
Austyn was about to graduate with his Bachelor's degree and was looking to start on an MBA degree. Everyone was so proud of him. Not only was he going to school, but he also worked at Fisherman's Village for over 10 years. The last 8 years of which he managed Holidaze Boat Rental, owned by Mark and Heather Kline. He loved them dearly and considered them family.
He loved everything life had to offer and always made friends with anyone, anytime, wherever he went. He loved people, scuba diving in the Keys, Fishing, boating, and Camping. He was an especially talented chef and loved cooking amazing food. Austyn and Mandy were known for creating fantastic meals together.
Austyn left behind so many memories that will be cherished by all that loved him: Vincent Cordova, Cody Cristello, Anthony Matchett, Vladimir Mondesir, Kempton Shipman, Travis Shipman, Sabrina Williams, Sheron Melton, Brook Piccolo, Bonni Piccolo, Jeff Bellomo, Cody Miller, and Emily Lipps. Austyn is not alone in heaven, he was preceded by two close friends, Eric Bellomo and Darren Owens.
The family would like to thank everyone that donated to the "Go Fund Me" account. Austyn's beautiful viewing was held at Baldwin Brothers Funeral Home in Murdock, followed by his Celebration of Life on, February 25, 2022. The family would also like to thank all that attended and shared their precious memories, we believe it is exactly what he would have wanted.
God Bless, Drive Safe, and please "WATCH OUT FOR MOTORCYCLES." Amen
