Trevithick, Barbara Jean (Curtis) of North Port, Fla., age 77, passed away on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at Sarasota Memorial Hospital. She was born on March 20, 1944, to Ray and Hazel Curtis, the youngest of four children.
Barbara grew up in Flint, Mich., and graduated from Flint Central High School in 1962. She worked as an account clerk at Smithbridgemans and then as a secretary at Flint Parks and Forestry Department for 20 years, retiring in 1997. She loved reading, shopping, golfing and playing the slots at the casino, usually coming home the winner. However, her greatest joy in life was spending time with her grandchildren, Taylor and Tyler.
On March 16, 1992, Barbara married R. Bruce Trevithick in Las Vegas, Nev. The two enjoyed their time cruising, golfing, going to the casinos, and spending time with friends. In 1998, they became snowbirds and spent half the year in Michigan spending time with family and friends and the other half in Florida enjoying the warmth of the sun and the company of friends.
Surviving are husband, R. Bruce Trevithick; son, Steven (Kristen) Cole, grandchildren, Taylor and Tyler Cole, and many beloved friends. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers.
A Memorial Service will be held at Holiday Recreational Park in North Port, FL on February 12, 2022. A separate Memorial Service will be planned in Michigan later this spring.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, a donation be made to Genessee County Human Society.
Services under the care of Farley Funeral Home and Crematory in North Port, FL. Online condolences can be made at www.farleyfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.