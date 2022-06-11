Barbara Ann Dyer, 87, of Ocala, Fla., passed peacefully at home on Tuesday, June 1, 2022. She was born in Warren, Ohio to Dallas and Virginia Veits and has lived in the state of Florida in Port Charlotte and Ocala for the last 25 years.
Barbara was a tenacious businesswoman and her career spanned several successful independent restaurants, Real Estate Broker, and Edward Jones Limited Partner. Barbara enjoyed sewing, quilting, baking, gardening, and spending time with her children and grand kids and great grand children. She was a graduate of Clown school with her beloved husband Roland.They provided charitable services to hospice and hospital patients of all ages. Barbara also quilted blankets for newborns in local hospitals.
Barbara is survived by her husband of 47 years, Roland Dyer of Ocala; her six children - three daughters and three sons; Vicki and John Biladeau of Mountlake Terrace, Wash.; Laurie Brinkerhoff of Alabaster, Ala.; Cathy and Bob McCloud of Colebrook, Conn.; Steve and Nannette Savage of Port Charlotte, Fla.; James and Kathi Dumaine-Savage of Woodstock, Conn.; Christopher and Lisa Dyer of Eastford, Conn.; her 16 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
There will be no services held and Barbara's ashes will be spread at a time and place in accordance with her wishes.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to the American Cancer Society.
Baldwin Brothers Timber Ridge Chapel is honored to be handling arrangements. (352) 236-7813.
