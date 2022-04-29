Barbara Ann (Klinkhammer) Garlick, 76, of North Port, Fla., and formerly of Charlestown, R.I., passed away on Saturday, April 23, 2022. She was born on July 24, 1945 in Wakefield, R.I. Barbara graduated from South Kingstown High School, Wakefield, R.I., in 1963.
Following high school she graduated from Saint Joseph's Hospital-School of Nursing in Providence, R.I., in 1966. Barbara worked as an RN in Wakefield, R.I., until she relocated to North Port, Fla., where she worked for the United States Postal Service as a mail carrier until retiring in 2007. She loved to read, play cards with her friends and neighbors, cook, and enjoyed spending time at the beach.
Barbara is survived by her three children, Kevin R. Garlick of Arlington, Va., Kristin M. (Garlick) Foerch of East Greenwich, R.I., and Kurt E. Garlick of North Port, Fla.; four grandchildren; four siblings, David G. Klinkhammer of Prosperity, S.C., MaryJane Klinkhammer of Wakefield, R.I., Dennis J, (Kathy) Klinkhammer of Sarasota, Fla., and Richard M. Klinkhammer of North Port, Fla.; and four nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George J. and Ida C. Klinkhammer of Narragansett, R.I.
There are no services planned at this time.
Farley Funeral Home in North Port, FL is in charge of arrangements. To leave a condolence, please visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com.
