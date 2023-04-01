Barbara Ann Meyer, 90, long time resident of Jonesville, NY: Englewood, FL: and more recently Schuyler Ridge in Clifton Park, NY, passed away peacefully on Saturday March 25, 2023 with her loving family by her side. She was born in Troy NY on April 18, 1932.
She had been a member of the Jonesville Methodist Church while living in NY, and the S. Venice Yacht Club in Fl. She was the beloved wife of the late Richard F. Meyer, whom she married on Dec. 6, 1952, until his passing on June 22, 2022 They enjoyed over 69 years of marriage. She is the devoted mother of Kenneth F. (Laura) Meyer of Clifton
Park, Linda D. (David) Alling of Ballston Lake, Richard B. (Colleen) Meyer and Kimberly I. Meyer both of Clifton Park. She was pre-deceased by her sister, Nancy Sue Norfleet; She is survived by 10 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, one great-great granddaughter and several beloved nieces and nephews.
Funeral will be held at 11:00 am Thursday April 6th, 2023 in the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Rt. 9 Clifton Park, NY 12065. A calling hour will precede the funeral service from 10-11 am Thursday in the funeral home.
Interment will be in the Gerald BH Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville, NY, with her beloved husband Richard.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Special Olympics NY Headquarters, 94 New Karner Road Suite 208, Albany, NY 12203.
