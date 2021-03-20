Clayton

Barbara Clayton was called home by our Lord in heaven on Feb. 15, 2021, in Bangor, Maine.

Born in Bangor on Nov. 23, 1930, Barbara had moved back there from Englewood, Florida, in April 2020. Barbara received her teaching degree from the University of Maine and taught sixth-graders for many years in Limestone, Maine. Although in later years she pursued other interests and occupations, she most identified with being a schoolteacher. After moving to Arizona in the early 1970s, she helped her husband, Ed, run Clayton Construction, building many homes in and around the mountain Community of Payson, Arizona. During this time she also somehow found the time to open and operate a real estate company. When they retired, they spent a few years as owner operators of a seasonal motel on the coast of Maine before moving to Englewood, Florida, in 2004.

Barbara lost her husband, Ed, in December of that year. Over the next 15 years, Barbara made many friends through church, volunteer and card groups. She saw her share of sunsets from Manasota Beach where she often enjoyed a late day walk. She was truly a kind, thoughtful and caring person with an abiding love of God, people and life. She will be missed.

No services per Barbara’s wishes.

