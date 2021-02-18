DeVore

Barbara DeVore

Barbara DeVore, age 97, a former resident of Englewood, Florida, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, at the William Childs Hospice House in Palm Bay, Florida. Barbara was born in Greenville, Pennsylvania, to Arthur and Aletha Blakeslee.

She is survived by a daughter Cynthia Bragg, step-sons Richard (Colleen) and Donald (Sharie) DeVore, son-in-law Ralph Campbell, seven grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, and several nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death were her parents, her husband Alvin T. DeVore, her first husband Irvine H. Bleasdale Jr., an infant son Thomas Henry, her brother Amos Blakeslee, sister Vera Toomey, son-in-law Paul Bragg, daughter Diana Campbell, and one great-grandchild.

Barbara has been cremated and her ashes will be buried at East Conneaut, Ohio Cemetery. A graveside service for the family will be held in the spring. Donations in her memory may be made to St. Jude’s.

