Barbara Jean Lutz
Barbara Jean Lutz, 79, of Deep Creek, Fla., passed away on Nov. 19, 2020. She was born Sept. 27, 1941, in Washington, Pa., to parents Frank & Mary Kozlowski.
Barbara attended Duquesne University where she met her late husband Joseph Lutz, then graduated as a registered nurse. She spent most of her working life helping others and teaching students the nursing profession.
She is survived by sister Marian Francis Tock of Hubbard, Ohio, son Timothy (Colleen) Lutz of Amherst, N.Y., daughter Brenda (Paul) Lynch of Punta Gorda, Fla., grandchildren Kyle (Sandy) Lynch and Kelsey Lynch and great-grandson Sacha Lynch all of Punta Gorda, Fla.
A memorial mass will be held at San Antonio Catholic Church in Deep Creek on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Charlotte Community Foundation directed to the Barbara Lutz Memorial Fund at https://charlottecf.org/barbara-lutz-memorial-fund. Funds will be used for nursing scholarships in her honor.
