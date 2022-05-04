Barbara K. Rose

Barbara Kay Rose joined her heavenly family on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Barbara was born in Ashland, Ky., on January 20, 1938, to Clarence James and Ruth Judd James.
She spent her childhood years in Ashland with her older and younger brothers Judd and Jimmy respectively. Barbara moved to Englewood on Labor Day of 1976 and has resided here ever since. Barbara spent most of her adult life as a care taker for the elderly and infirm, it gave her great pleasure to help, aid, and assist those in need. But Barbara would tell you that her greatest accomplishment was being a Mother, there was no greater sense of purpose than that of raising her children with Love and Joy and sharing her traits and characteristics with them.
Barbara is survived by her husband Charles B. Rose, daughter Martha K. Rose Alvarez, and son Jason W. Rose and daughter-in-law Susan Renee Simon Rose all from Englewood. She leaves behind two grandsons Dakota James Barnhard and Christian Bishop Rose, and two granddaughters Heather Renee Barnhard Daniels and Marley Reese Rose. One great-granddaughter Evelyn Rose Barnhard from Dakota and Jamie. Many cousins, nieces, and nephews from the Judd and James lineage all around the Ohio River Valley Region.
Any memorial donations should be made to the local ASPCA as Barbara was a strong advocate for the fair and humane treatment of all animals.
Barbara K will be missed deeply by all that knew her, but her spirit will live on through her children and grandchildren that she shared her love of life with!
A funeral service will be held at Gulf Pines Memorial Park on Friday, May 6, 2022, at 11 a.m.
Arrangements are by Lemon Bay Funeral Home and Cremation Services. You may express your condolences at lemonbayfh.com
