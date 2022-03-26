Barbara L. Waksler

Barbara "Bobbye" L. Waksler, 91, of Port Charlotte, Fla., died peacefully on Friday, March 18, 2022.
Bobbye was born January 1, 1931 in Trenton, N.J., to the late Max and Minnie (Marx) Pitasky. She moved to Port Charlotte in 1973 from Scarsdale, N.Y. Bobbye was a member of Temple Shalom of Port Charlotte and a charter member of the Charlotte Harbor Yacht Club. She and her late husband, Morton Waksler, and her son Joe owned and operated Morton's Hardware in Port Charlotte for 35 years.
Bobbye adored her family, and relished every bit of life in Charlotte County. She was very grateful to have made close friends here, and delighted in their activities together, including mahjong and the Harbor Lites at the Charlotte Harbor Yacht Club. Her creativity and flair for dramatic presentation sparkled in her songs, skits, and funny fashion shows that entertained many in the community.
She is survived by her loving family, a son, Joseph Waksler and his wife, Geri, of Punta Gorda, Fla.; a daughter, Rachelle Waksler and her wife, Eileen, of San Francisco, Calif.; a brother, Roger Pitasky of Marietta, Ohio; grandson Evan Waksler and his fiancée, Robin, of Riverdale, Md.; grandson Benjamin Waksler and his wife, Cait, of Punta Gorda, and their son, Bobbye's great-grandson, Ezra Michael.
Memorial services will be held Friday, April 8, 2022, 11 a.m., at Temple Shalom, 23190 Utica Ave., Port Charlotte, FL 33980.
Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to: Temple Shalom, P.O. Box 494675, Port Charlotte, FL 33949.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.
