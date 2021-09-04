Barbara Lorraine Cress

Barbara Lorraine (Boutwell/Donahue) Cress, 86, of Wilmington, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Aug. 16, 2021. Barbara was born on Nov. 15, 1934, in Woburn, Massachusetts; she was the daughter of Arthur W. and Freda W. (Card) Boutwell.
Barbara was raised in Billerica, Massachusetts, and graduated from Howe High School. An avid homemaker, skilled seamstress, and well known for her culinary prowess, she founded and managed Party Time Caterers, for many years, while raising five children as a single mother. Following her marriage to George Cress she moved to Reading, Massachusetts, where she worked as an office manager and executive assistant at multiple companies.
Barbara retired to Mashpee, Massachusetts, where she was active in the Women’s Group of Christ the King Parish. Later in her retirement years, they moved to North Port, Florida, where she was active in St. Maximilian Kolbe Catholic Church, Port Charlotte, Florida; launched a successful cake decorating business; and won many awards for her gingerbread houses. In 2015, they returned to New England and resided in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, where she continued her creative and entrepreneurial spirit, by embroidering, knitting and crocheting a multitude of items. Shortly before the loss of her beloved husband, after nearly 50 years of marriage, Barbara moved to Wilmington, Massachusetts.
Barbara was predeceased by her parents and late husband, George; and is survived by her five children, Kevin Donahue, of Mashpee, Massachusetts, Debra Donahue, of Billerica, Massachusetts, James Donahue and his wife, Cheryl, of Falmouth, Massachusetts, Dennis Donahue and his wife, Stephanie, of Wilmington, Massachusetts, and Edward Donahue and his wife, Andrea, of Dover, New Hampshire; and step-children, Michael Cress and his wife, Tina Gatto, of Tavares, Florida, and Diana (Cress) Bryan and her husband, Reed of Davie, Florida; grandchildren, Neal, Scott, Angela, Timothy, Rebecca, Elizabeth, David, Laura, Christopher, Callie, Benjamin, Brenna, Amanda, Rachel, Zacharie, Lindsay, Sophie, Kevin, Hunter, Brian, Tim and Tom; and eight great-grandchildren.
A joint Funeral Mass for Barbara and George, will be held at 10 a.m. on Oct. 1, 2021, at Christ the King Church in Mashpee, Massachusetts; followed by an interment ceremony at 11:30 a.m. at the Bourne National Cemetery.
Memorial donations in Barbara’s name may be made to Care Dimensions, Kaplan House, 75 Sylvan Street, B-102, Danvers, MA 01923.
