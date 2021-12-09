Barbara M. Camara

Barbara M. (Burns) Camara, 88, of Rotonda West, Florida passed away Friday, December 3, 2021 with loving family by her side. She was born on December 10, 1932, in Providence, Rhode Island to the late James F. Burns Jr. and Marie (Bailey) Burns.
A 1950 graduate of Cranston High School, R.I. and twenty-seven-year resident of West Warwick, R.I. before retiring to Charlotte County, Florida twenty-six years ago. An adoring mother, Barbara was always active in her children's lives in Girl Scouts, Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts, a Baseball Mom, Hockey Mom and PTA member. She was a communicant of St. Francis of Assisi Church, Grove City, Florida and of St. Mary's, Crompton, R.I.
Barbara was a proud member of the Red Hat Society.
Survivors include her loving and devoted husband of sixty-two years: George Camara; one daughter: Jeanne (Camara) Ostrowsky of West Warwick, R.I.; three sons: Paul (Toni) Camara of Cranston, R.I., Peter Camara of Santa Fe, N.M., and Michael (Tracey Smeals) Camara of West Warwick, R.I., and two grandchildren: John Almonte III of Coventry, R.I. and Michael Smeals-Camara of West Warwick, R.I.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 1:00pm at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 5265 Placida Road, Grove City, Florida 34224. Interment will be in Sarasota National Cemetery at a later date.
Englewood Community Funeral Home with Private Crematory has been selected to handle arrangements. You may share a memory with the family at www.englewoodfh.com
