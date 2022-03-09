Barbara Pascarelli Hollar, 79, of Punta Gorda Florida, formally of Norwalk, Conn., went home to be with the Lord with her loving family by her side on Thursday, March 3, 2022.
Born November 21, 1942 in Norwalk, Barbara was one of the oldest of ten children and genuinely loved by all of her brothers and sisters. She became the backbone of the family and watched over all of them with her motherly love. Her sisters were her best friends and they shared so much time together, they will never forget all of their shopping excursions and have memories to last a life time.
She married the love of her life on April 21, 1962 in Lenoir, N.C. She resided in Norwalk until moving to Punta Gorda 17 years ago to a little piece of paradise. Barbara (along with Ron's help) created an amazing loving family, which has extended to their children and their children's children. It didn't stop there as everyone that met her loved her and wanted to be adopted in to her family. Her kindness and generosity was felt by so many, she was always there to lend a hand or an ear to anyone in need. She was always happy and joyful and brought a smile to all that met her.
Tuesday night pasta dinners were a tradition for many years. Everyone gathered around her table (which was set for two days) and devoured her amazing meatballs and talked for hours about their day and reminisced about old times.
Barbara loved spending time with her grandchildren/great grandchildren, they adored her and when they couldn't be together, she was always chatting on the phone and Face Timing with all of them, they looked forward to their conversations and the laughter they shared. They always knew she was there to listen and not judge, her advice was always accepted and cherished.
Barbara will be sadly missed by all especially her loving husband Ronnie. Their life of over 60 years together was a true testament of what true love looks likes. Barbara loved her Ronnie as he loved and adored his Barbara until the very end.
She is survived by her loving husband of 59 1/2 years and her adoring children Lisa Velez and her husband Michael of Norwalk Conn., James Hollar, Jr and his wife Jennifer of Orange CT, Dawn Hollar of Norwalk. Grandchildren Tara, Samantha, Morgan Bonis, Michael (Alyssa) Velez, Julia, Charlotte, Kate Hollar. Great-grandchildren Chase and Colton Hyatt, Aubrey Velez, Junior Lametta. Also survived by her sister Alice Reidy, Joseph Pascarelli, Dawn (George) Bryan, Richard (Vicky) Pascarelli, Robert Pascarelli, Jodi Colabella, Lori (Ray) Burgess, brother-in-law John Hollar, sister-in-law Cindy Pascarelli, and uncle Jim Pascarelli, many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and cousins. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Edith Pascarelli, brothers Albert and Dennis Pascarelli, sister-in-law Kathleen Hollar.
Funeral services will take place 11 a.m., on March 11, 2022, at Peace River Baptist Church, located at 478 Berry Street in Punta Gorda, FL.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Barbara's name to the American cancer society.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Homes & Crematory, Port Charlotte Chapel.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.