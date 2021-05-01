Barrie Winston White
Aug. 21, 1935 – April 19, 2021
Barrie Winston White of North Port, Florida, passed away peacefully with his wife, Maurine, of 52 years at his bedside. Barrie was born in St. Paul, Minnesota, to mother, Selma (Sally) and father, Robert White. He graduated in 1953 from Harding High School and attended the University of Minnesota in St. Paul, Minnesota. Barrie played trumpet in marching bands, was a crew chief on P51 Mustangs in the Air National Guard. Barrie’s professional career was as a salesman in the millwork industry for Snell Sash & Door of St. Paul; Gordon Sash and Door of St. Louis Park; Kullberg Manufacturing of Plymouth; and lastly, as an owner of Tonka Building Supplies of Plymouth, all in Minnesota. He enjoyed being a private pilot, boating, fishing and golfing. Barrie retired to Punta Gorda, Florida, in 1997. After moving to Florida, he was a Realtor for Caldwell Banker and Re/Max Palm Realty, Inc.
Barrie is survived by his wife, Maurine (nicknames: Mo and Mickey); sons, Daniel White, Steven Sanderson (Vicki); daughters, Mary Kelly (Steve), Linda Houghtelling (Mike), Dianne Treptow (Denny); many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nephews and nieces; sister-in-law, Saretta Lemke; and brother-in-law, Grant Crenshaw (Richard).
In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be given to Tidwell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd. Sarasota, FL 34238.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.