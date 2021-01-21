Bascom F. Mizell, Jr.
Bascom F. Mizell, Jr. (Bud) died Jan. 7, 2021, on his 89th birthday. He was the only child of Bascom F. Sr. and Alice Evans Mizell.
He would proudly say he was born in Gainesville, Florida under the shadow of the UF goal posts and remained an avid Gator supporter his whole life. He graduated from Gainesville High School, attended the University of Florida, became a corpsman in the Navy and then graduated from Stetson University. Bud was preceded in death by his first wife of 56 years, Kay Kitchens, whom he married in 1960. He was the father of two sons, John B. Mizell (Marilyn) of Punta Gorda, Florida and Charles E. Mizell of Keystone Heights, Florida, and grandfather to Benjamin and Mallory Mizell.
In 2018, he married Marlene Nelson, also widowed, and inherited two more sons, two daughters, five more grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. In their short time together, Bud and Marlene truly loved each other and cherished every day they had together, even the last one.
Bud never made acquaintances, only friends and he never let them go. Bud’s professional business career was as a savings and loan officer and just prior to retirement, a stockbroker. He was president of three different savings and loans associations throughout Florida including locations in Starke, Gainesville and Englewood.
He gave back to his community through involvement in civic clubs, Kiwanis and Rotary in each of those cities. He was also chairman of the Florida League of Financial Institutions. He was a proud Starke / Bradford County Chamber of Commerce. A godly man, Bud served his church to be president of Big Brothers / Big Sisters of South Sarasota County and president of the many ways.
He rarely missed a Sunday school class, a Sunday service or a Wednesday night dinner and Bible study. He was a lay leader, sat on the church council, served as a pastoral adviser and co-chaired his beloved men’s prayer group. He was a creative man with many interests. He loved fishing, Gator sports, exercising, and writing Christian music lyrics. Most of all Bud would be described as a true southern gentleman.
Bud’s Celebration of Life will be held at the Keystone United Methodist Church in the Multi-ministry building on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at 1:30 p.m.
Masks are required and social distancing will be observed. A live viewing of the service will be shown on the church’s Facebook page.
In lieu of flowers Bud has requested any gifts be given to Haven Hospice / Roberts Care Center, 6400 St. Johns Ave., Palatka, Florida 32177 or to the American Diabetes Association, 1701 N. Beauregard St., Alexandria, Virginia 22311 or to the American Heart Association, 1101 Northchase Pkwy SE, Unit 1, Marietta, Georgia 30067. Rest in peace good and faithful servant.
Arrangements are under the care of Jones-Gallagher Funeral Home, 340 E. Walker Dr., Keystone Heights, FL 32656. 352-473-3176.
