Bernice Beatrice Ballard Latshaw
Bernice Beatrice Ballard Latshaw, born and raised in Vincennes, Indiana, passed away at her current residence in Punta Gorda, Florida, on Dec. 10, 2020, at the age of 95.
Affectionately known as “Grammy” by several of her grandchildren, Bernice had a beautiful, giving heart, bright, blue eyes and a warm smile. She was honest, kind, strong and independent. She enjoyed playing cards with many of her friends at her Charlevoix residence, fishing and boating with her husband, doing crossword puzzles, watching baseball, her yearly trips to Marco Island with her son and his wife, and reading.
She made every holiday special, as her children and grandchildren remember fondly her love for gigantic, long Christmas stockings, superb oyster dressing at Thanksgiving, homemade chocolate fudge, and banana splits after a delicious beef roast dinner. Summers spent at Grammy and Pappy’s lake house were filled with copious amounts of swimming, fishing and blackberry picking followed by Grammy’s homemade blackberry cobbler a la mode.
Bernice believed wholeheartedly that there was good in everyone and that anyone who made a mistake in life deserved a second chance. She was gracious and giving, and every person who was lucky enough to know her was better for it.
Bernice leaves behind one sister, Helen Ballard McCoy; and two children, Janis Ellen Latshaw Irvin, and Alan Ross Latshaw (spouse, Shelly Clausman Latshaw); grandchildren, Tammi Landry-Gilder (Timothy Gilder), Jan-Elizabeth Irvin, Nicholas Alan Carrithers (Jessica Carrithers), Analisa Michelle Thompson (Matthew Thompson), Jeffrey Ross Latshaw (Carolyn Latshaw), Katherine Marie Latshaw (D’Meco Deanes), and Sarah Michelle Latshaw. Bernice also had five great-grandchildren whom she adored, Grant Alan and Luc Robert Landry, Alexandra Ellyn Irvin, and Totsianna Marie, Gregory Alan, and Evangeline Sophia Thompson.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Guy and Violet Ballard; 11 of her brothers and sisters; her husband, Robert Ross Latshaw; and their daughter, Beth Lynn Latshaw.
Above all, Bernice was cherished and loved by her many friends and family members. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her, and those friends and family members all agree they have been blessed to have her in their lives for so many wonderful years.
