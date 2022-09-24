It is with heavy hearts that I announce the passing of my beloved wife of 18 years Bette Luksha-Gammell. Bette died on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at her home in North Port with her husband, Larry, and little dog Nelson. It was her wishes that when her time had come to be together. A big thanks to Tidewell Hospice for helping us with that.

She was survived by her sisters Beverly, Francis and Barbara along with her brother Frank. Frances resides in Blacksheer, Ga., while the rest of the family in the Jacksonville, Fla., area.

