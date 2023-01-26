Betty Haught Brownlee

Betty Brownlee, age 96, passed away January 13, 2023, at home in New Port Richey, Florida, surrounded by family. A celebration of life will take place February 11, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Port Charlotte Church of Christ, 20484 Midway Boulevard, Port Charlotte, Florida. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity.
Betty was born in West Virginia. Originally the second oldest of 11, she spent most of her life as the eldest of a tight-knit group of eight children.
After the family moved to Michigan, she met the love of her life, Clare Brownlee. They married in 1946 and moved to Englewood, Florida, in 1952, raising their family there. Betty worked in restaurants and at J & H Drugs before starting a career with Englewood Bank, now Bank of America. She retired in 1988. Betty & Clare were active members of Englewood Church of Christ.
After retirement, Betty and Clare moved to High Springs, Florida, traveling until Clare's passing in 1993. Betty continued to travel the US and abroad and did mission work in Romania. She split her time between Tennessee and Florida, then lived in North Port until 2022.
Betty was blessed with good health almost her entire life and walked her first 5K at 90, making the Brentwood paper. Betty was happiest when her family was together for the holidays or her milestone birthdays. She was devoted to her grandchildren and great grandchildren, forming special bonds with each of them. Betty amazed her family with her determination, mental sharpness, and quick wit through the years. She loved cards, dominoes, and rarely missed Wheel of Fortune.
It is not an exaggeration to say Betty left this world a better place simply by living in it. She was truly an example of a life well lived, grounded in her faith.
Betty is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Clare Brownlee (7/1/93), their eldest daughter, Gloria Schwab (6/21/04), and their son, Kim Brownlee (9/14/91), her parents, Ira and Hazel Haught, and six siblings. She is survived by daughters, Darla Blanchette (Steve, 2/3/22) of Odessa, Florida, and Laurel Eiler (Rich) of Brentwood, Tennessee; five grandchildren, Joseph Schwab (Thyra) , Betty Lynn Murphy Boudreaux (Buddy), Michael Murphy (Erica), Richard Eiler (Nina) and Sydney Eiler (Chris Lott); nine great grandchildren, Kate Schwab, Ethan Schwab, Ella Schwab, Molly Boudreaux, Jackson Boudreaux, Brendan Murphy, Charlotte Murphy, Richard B. Eiler, and Maya Eiler; and four siblings, Norma Crosson, Martin Haught, Hannah Haught, and Laurel Warner.
