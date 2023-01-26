Betty Haught Brownlee

Betty Brownlee, age 96, passed away January 13, 2023, at home in New Port Richey, Florida, surrounded by family. A celebration of life will take place February 11, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Port Charlotte Church of Christ, 20484 Midway Boulevard, Port Charlotte, Florida. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity.

Betty was born in West Virginia. Originally the second oldest of 11, she spent most of her life as the eldest of a tight-knit group of eight children.


