Beverly Ann Meservey

Beverly Ann (Hathaway) Meservey, age 84, passed away in Charlotte, NC on March 17, 2023 due to complications from diabetes. She was born June 15, 1938 in Albany, NY to Lemual C. Hathaway and Eva Hallock.

Shortly after graduating from Coxsackie-Athens High School in 1956, Beverly married Louis E. Scarcelli. They resided in Catskill, NY and together had three daughters, Louann (Neville), Joann (Schemmel) and Diane (Hopkins).


