Beverly Ann Meservey

Beverly Ann (Hathaway) Meservey, age 84, passed away in Charlotte, NC on March 17, 2023 due to complications from diabetes. She was born June 15, 1938 in Albany, NY to Lemual C. Hathaway and Eva Hallock.
Shortly after graduating from Coxsackie-Athens High School in 1956, Beverly married Louis E. Scarcelli. They resided in Catskill, NY and together had three daughters, Louann (Neville), Joann (Schemmel) and Diane (Hopkins).
In 1975 Beverly married Bruce Meservey who pre-deceased her in 2022.
In 2000 she moved to Englewood, Florida where she lived up until 4 months ago when she joined her daughters in the Charlotte, NC area.
Beverly had a long career as a legal assistant, working for the Catskill firm of Meadow, Ruf and Lawler for many years. She had many interests and hobbies and participated in many organizations both in Catskill and Englewood. She was an excellent cook, a talented seamstress, and loved to do needlework. Upon moving to Englewood Beverly discovered the joys and relaxation of Big-Ship Cruising.
In addition to her daughters, Beverly is survived by her SIL Jimmy Neville, 9 grandchildren, Jennifer, James Jr., Jason, Jessica, Justine (Neville), Sarah, Alec (Schemmel), Caitlin and Alyssa (Hopkins) and 5 great-grandchildren.
The family will hold a graveside service in May at Riverside Cemetery in Coxsackie, NY where Beverly, as per her wish, will be buried beside her much beloved mother. Services will be handled by W. C. Brady's Funeral Home in Coxsackie, NY. https://www.richardsfuneralhomeinc.net/
