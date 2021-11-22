Beverly HodenJ Beverly J. Hoden, 92, of Englewood, Florida died peacefully on Saturday, November 20, 2021, with her youngest daughter and husband of 71 years at her side. She was born July 28, 1929, in Warren, Pa., to the late Lloyd B. and Ella M. Lesser Jones. She was the 12th child of 15, born to her parents.
Bev married her high school sweetheart, George Hoden, on May 13, 1950. Their love of family was rooted in their own respective traditions, both from very large extended families. Holidays were never boring, and the importance of family and community was always a guiding force. Bev was happiest, yet strict, as the mother of her four children. Everyone knew what she expected (which was a high bar), and when she was unhappy (which was not often). She had an incredible ability to be both maternal and directive. If you were able to see that in her, you were able to be in her inner circle of love. Bev had a keen business and organizational ability like so many of her family.
She returned to work before being an empty nester to work at Rexnord in Warren, Pa., in a variety of roles suited to her interests and abilities. She believed education was central to uplifting her children and society, and she encouraged her family to achieve and succeed in those endeavors. She loved spending time with her close family and friends, both in Warren and later in Florida. Days were best when they were full of activity and continuous conversation. There was never a dull moment, and boredom was not tolerated with the world having so much to offer. In retirement, she and George moved to Englewood in the winter and spent summers in Ellicottville, New York. Bridge, golf (including a hole-in-one a few years back) book groups, and extensive travel became an ever-bigger part of her life in her later years. and she relished the beauty of sunsets, visits with family and friends, and the competition of sports. Bev loved parties, a perfectly set table, good manners, and conversation sprinkled in with a little gossip. The joy of being a grandparent and great-grandparent expanded her matriarchal influence in a positive way in the lives of her offspring and their families. Her optimism, strength, and longevity inspired us all to reflect, be grateful, and most of all to have fun and to embrace humor, especially through adversity. She will be greatly missed and will always be with us.
Bev is survived by her husband, George, and sister, Bonnie J. Wolfe of Fredericksburg, Va., and her children, Dan of Warren; Beth (John Mickinak) of Greensburg; Sue Reinke (Marvin) of Lewistown, and Toby (Nancy Ameen) of Philadelphia. Her nine grandchildren, Lisa (Nick) Radio; George (Louisa) Hoden; Madeleine (Travis) Pittman; Molly (Chris) Loggins; Alex Mickinak; Kara Reinke; Lucas (Sierra) Reinke; Olivia Hoden; Justin Hoden; and six great-grandchildren, Bryce Radio; Zachary Radio; Penelope Hoden; Oscar Hoden; Christopher Loggins; and Jeremiah Loggins. Bev was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Annie Claire(Dan); her ten sisters- Leah Miley; Beatrice Host; Elaine Rader; Deleo Reiff; Janyce Bunk; Ethelyn McGuire Jorn; Vida Jean Stout; Marilyn Rose; Anita Jones; and Nancy Oliphant; and, three brothers, Leonard; Bruce; and Robert Jones.
A celebration of her life will be held at a future date to be determined.
The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Boulevard, Sarasota, Florida 34238, and at tideweellfoundation.org/donate.
Email condolences may be sent by visiting www.lewisfuneralhomeinc.com.
The Donald E. Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., Warren, PA., has been entrusted with funeral arrangements.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.