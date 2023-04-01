Beverly Jean Schweizer {Hoyt}, born in Laconia, New Hampshire on November 19, 1943, joined forces with the Lord on March 25, 2023, after a heroic battle with cancer. Beverly was predeceased by her stepson, James, and her husband, Hans Schweizer. She is survived by her stepson, John Schweizer, and his wife Marcy; her grandsons who she adored, Thomas and Joseph; and her beloved siblings, Phyllis Beauvais, Nancy Huckins, and Philip Shaw. Beverly was employed by Hartford Tool and Die in Bloomfield, Connecticut, until after she married the love
of her life, Hans Schweizer in 1980. Beverly should be remembered for her faithful devotion to the Lord and her great love for her family and friends. After moving from Connecticut to Florida in 2017 she taught Bible study and line dancing in her Park Forest community. She also enjoyed shuffleboard, tennis and many nights singing karaoke with her close circle of friends. The Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at 10:00 AM at the Fellowship Church, 140 Rotonda Blvd, Rotonda West, Florida. The family would like to express their deepest thanks to her neighbors and friends, who were so helpful in her final days. We would also like to thank her caregivers, Robin, Melvi and Bree from Robin's Nest, truly angels on earth, as they made her last few weeks as comfortable as
possible. Please remember this gracious lady with a song and a smile.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.