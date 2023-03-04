Beverly McFerren

Beverly Lucille Gray Underwood McFerren, age 87, of Punta Gorda, Florida went home to be with her awesome Lord on Sunday, February 12, 2023.
Beverly was born on September 6, 1935 in Akron, Ohio; the youngest of four children to Alma and Thomas Gray. She raised her family in Tallmadge, OH and was an elementary school teacher for the Akron Public Schools for 34 years before retiring to Florida. She is survived by her beloved sister, Loralea Cevasco of Tallmadge, OH; her wonderful children David Alan Underwood (Robin) of Decatur, GA, Amy Slagle (Jay) of Westminster, MD, and Thomas Underwood (Tracy) of Sykesville, MD; 8 fantastic grandchildren; 4 terrific great-grandchildren; and best friend and companion, Ole Marlatt; and many special friends near and far.
All her life, Bev was a true believer in giving back to her community. She was a member of the First Congregational Church of Tallmadge and the New Life Church in Punta Gorda. At both churches, she was an active and contributing member through mission trips, support groups, bible study leader, and singles group leader. She was a member of the Isle Yacht Club, PG Elks, and PGI Civic Association. Some of her volunteer work included: CARE, Guardian Ad Litem, Kiwanis, Yah Yah Girls/BackPack Kids, and Phantom of the Orchestra.
A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at 2:00 on Sunday March 12th at New Life Church, 507 W. Marion Ave, Punta Gorda, FL. The scattering of ashes ceremony will occur at sunset for family and close friends.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her name to feed the hungry school children through her favorite charity, "The Back Pack Kids" (http://backpackkidz.com/). Donations can also be made to the Cancer Support Group and Care Ministry at New Life Church (https://newlifeforall.church/).
