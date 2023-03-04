Beverly McFerren

Beverly Lucille Gray Underwood McFerren, age 87, of Punta Gorda, Florida went home to be with her awesome Lord on Sunday, February 12, 2023.

Beverly was born on September 6, 1935 in Akron, Ohio; the youngest of four children to Alma and Thomas Gray. She raised her family in Tallmadge, OH and was an elementary school teacher for the Akron Public Schools for 34 years before retiring to Florida. She is survived by her beloved sister, Loralea Cevasco of Tallmadge, OH; her wonderful children David Alan Underwood (Robin) of Decatur, GA, Amy Slagle (Jay) of Westminster, MD, and Thomas Underwood (Tracy) of Sykesville, MD; 8 fantastic grandchildren; 4 terrific great-grandchildren; and best friend and companion, Ole Marlatt; and many special friends near and far.


