Gafoor

Gafoor

Bibi R. Gafoor

Bibi R. Gafoor was born on Aug. 6, 1956, and passed away on March 4, 2021, and is under the care of Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Homes & Cremation Services. You may leave a message for the family by logging into dignitymemorial.com.

Load entries