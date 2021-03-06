Bohdan “Dan” Korolyshyn
Bohdan “Dan” Korolyshyn, 75, of North Port, Florida, formerly of Yorktown, Virginia, passed away on Feb. 19, 2021.
Bohdan was born on March 27, 1945, in Kasten, Austria, to his late parents, Peter and Maria Korolyshyn.
He worked as a civil engineer for the Civilian Department of Defense, U.S. Navy and U.S. Army for 33 years.
Bohdan attended public school in New York City on Manhattan’s Lower East Side. He then received a bachelor of science in mechanical engineering from Newark College of Engineering in Newark, New Jersey. Later, he worked as a civilian for the Department of Defense until retiring. He was a founding member of the Tidewater Ukrainian Cultural Association. Bohdan had many passions, first and foremost his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and his family. He was an active member of the Mid Atlantic Alfa Romeo Club and AROC of SW Florida, involved with Cowboy Action Shooting and just recently completed a new translation of The Primary Chronicle of Kyivan Rus’.
He is survived by his loving wife, Rut Ingamaj Korolyshyn of North Port; children, Lisa and Donald Hinkley and Joanna and Michael Griffin; grandchildren, Ashlyn, Zachariah, Jonathan, Joshua; sister, Nadia Hoots; brother, Peter Korolyshyn; numerous brother and sister-in-laws, nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held at 8 a.m. March 13, 2021, at St. Mary’s Ukrainian Catholic Church, 1078 N. Biscayne Drive, North Port.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to Revived Soldiers Ukraine, www.rsukraine.org; or The Orphans Hands, www.theorphanshands.org.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.