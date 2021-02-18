Bonita L. Anders
Bonita L. “Bonnie” Anders, age 71, of Punta Gorda, Florida, formerly of Defiance, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, at Bayfront Medical Center in Punta Gorda, Florida.
She was born on May 20, 1949, to Melvin and Joan (Hohenberger) Schuller in Defiance, Ohio. Bonnie was a 1967 graduate of Ayersville H.S. On May 17, 1975, she married Arland “Andy” Anders, who preceded her in death on April 25, 1993.
Bonnie worked as an Engineer for General Motors for 30 years until her retirement in 2003. She was a member of AmVets Auxiliary #1991, and Elks Lodge #147 in Defiance and Moose Auxiliary Chapter 777 and American Legion Auxiliary #103 in Punta Gorda, Florida. She enjoyed traveling, music, and The Arts. She will be sadly missed by her family and many good friends.
All services for Bonnie will be private at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance, Ohio. Entombment will take place at Riverview Memory Gardens.
Memorials are suggested to a charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.