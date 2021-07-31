Brian Charles Stout, 74, of Port Charlotte, Florida, passed away on Monday, July 19, 2021, at Fawcett Memorial Hospital in Port Charlotte.
Brian was born on Nov. 11, 1946, to William Calvin Stout and Muriel Margaret Mansfield Stout. He spent the majority of career working for Best Foods in Bayonne, New Jersey, and the City of Bayonne until he relocated to Florida in 1993. In Florida he was the maintenance director for Charlotte Harbor Health Care until he retired. Brian served in the U.S. Army from 1966-1968, serving in Vietnam. After a seven-year courtship, on June 27, 1970, he married the love of his life, Lois Carol Lynch. Together they proudly raised one daughter, Renee Ann (Stout) Gray.
Brian was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather and great- grandfather. He will forever be remembered by his family for his hard work, love of family, and his caring nature; as well as his devotion to ensuring his daughter felt loved, beautiful; and always felt a sense of accomplishment.
Brian is survived by his wife, Lois Carol Lynch Stout; his daughter and son-in-law, Renee Ann (Stout) Gray and Thomas Gray; three grandsons, Nicholas Antonio Ruocco, Robert Brian Ruocco and Thomas Ethan Gray; and one great-granddaughter, Sophia Renee Ruocco. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Calvin Stout and Muriel Margaret Mansfield Stout; his mother- and father-in-law, Raymond Lynch, Sr. and Anna Marie (Konzelman) Lynch; his brothers, William Calvin Stout Jr of Spokane, Washington, and James Mansfield Stout of Columbia, South Carolina; and his brothers-in-law and best friends Henry Mastowski, Thomas Ciranello and Raymond Lynch, Jr and sister-in-law, Barbara (Nolan) Lynch. He is survived by his brother, Peter Barry Stout of Riverside, Washington; and his sister, Patricia Ann Bonner of Spokane; and sisters-in-law, Anne (Lynch) Ciranello and Patricia (Lynch) Mastowski. He will be loved and remembered by many nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Mass celebrating Brian’s life will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 21505 Augusta Ave., Port Charlotte, with military honors by a U.S. Army Honor Guard.
