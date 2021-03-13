Bruce A. Murphy
Bruce A. Murphy, 73, born July 8, 1947, at Barnstable, Massachusetts, to Malcolm and Kathleen Tinkham Murphy, passed away on Feb. 5, 2021, at his home in Port Charlotte, Florida, surrounded by family.
Bruce was in the U.S. Coast Guard from 1966-1972. He spent his first 43 years in Wellfleet, Massachusetts, before joining the maritime industry until his retirement. Bruce had a deep love of God, family and the sea.
He is survived by his wife, Sheila Marz Murphy; siblings, Jean Cook (Ralph), Malcom Murphy Jr. (Barbara Henderson), Thomas Murphy (Pamela), Richard Murphy (Karen) and Cathy Costa (Robert); children, Laura Lee (John), Karie Olson (Eric) and Bruce E. Murphy (Heather); seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Last but not least, his faithful companion, Coco Murphy.
He was a longtime member of Charlotte Harbor Trinity United Methodist Church. He was very involved in the church at all levels.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Charlotte Harbor Trinity United Methodist Church with the Pastor Ed Horne officiating. There will be a reception on the church grounds immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Kairos Prison Ministry at PO Box 3771, N. Ft. Myers, FL 33918; Charlotte Harbor Trinity United Methodist Church, or the Animal Welfare League in Port Charlotte.
Cremation has taken place with arrangements by Johnson-Taylor in Punta Gorda, Florida. There will be a service at 10 a.m. Monday, March 29, 2021, at Sarasota National Cemetery.
There will be a memorial service in Wellfleet, Massachusetts, in September 2021.
