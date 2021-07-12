Bruce Carlston

Bruce Carlston

Bruce Carlston, age 74, of Isanti, Minn., and Port Charlotte, Fla., died July 8, 2021.

Bruce was a Purple Heart Recipient, Marine, Brother, Father and Grandfather.

He is preceded in death by parents, Robert and Rosamond; brothers, Lary and Steve.

Bruce is survived by brother, Marty; sisters, Ginny Pledger and Bobbi Sye; four children, Scott, Tom, Kory and Monique; and six grandchildren.

Bruce was proud of his family and with the love and support of his family friends was able to come to rekindle his pride in being a U.S. Marine. Bruce’s career spanned five decades all with Control Data. He loved his homes and friends in Florida and Minnesota sharing time between the two. He will be missed by his devoted friend, Cinda Raymond.

Memorial Services will be held at a later date. Online condolences can be placed at StrikeLifeTributes.com.

Load entries