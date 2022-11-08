Bruce Lawson

Bruce Allen Lawson 89, of Port Charlotte, Fla., passed away peacefully in his home on Saturday, June 18, 2022, after an extended illness from complications of dementia. He was born in Jamestown, N.Y., on May 20, 1933. He graduated from Mayville NY Central High School. After serving in the United States Air Force, his career included positions at Lockheed Aircraft, Raytheon Corp., Office Equipment Erection, Corp", Home Heating, Real Estate, Boat Hauling and Transportation, and construction ventures.

For fun he raced his 1966 Corvette, drove 1929 Model A sedan to car shows , participated in Antique and Classic boat shows.


