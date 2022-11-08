Bruce Lawson

Bruce Allen Lawson 89, of Port Charlotte, Fla., passed away peacefully in his home on Saturday, June 18, 2022, after an extended illness from complications of dementia. He was born in Jamestown, N.Y., on May 20, 1933. He graduated from Mayville NY Central High School. After serving in the United States Air Force, his career included positions at Lockheed Aircraft, Raytheon Corp., Office Equipment Erection, Corp", Home Heating, Real Estate, Boat Hauling and Transportation, and construction ventures.
For fun he raced his 1966 Corvette, drove 1929 Model A sedan to car shows , participated in Antique and Classic boat shows.
He loved people and was always there to help, be it sitting by a hospital bed, changing oil or tires, fixing bicycles for kids, restoring old cars , antique boats and motors. Though his memory was slipping, once handed a carburetor he turned it over and over (he was completely blind by this time) and said, "It's a carburetor from an Evinrude outboard."
A long time boat lover, he was a member of Watertown and Old Colony Yacht Clubs, and devoted 30+ years to the Coast Guard Auxiliary in Boston and Punta Gorda as crew, coxswain, vessel examiner and marine dealer visitor. He was also a ham radio operator and a member of CARS.
Fascinated with old autos and bicycles, he explained to visitors at Lars Anderson Museum in MA, the complexities of old vehicles, and worked to put the 1880's century bicycles in prime order. Of course he rode his own high wheelers in parades with his son Mark..
After Carolyn retired from teaching, Bruce put all his projects on hold to visit our beautiful state and national parks across U.S., into Canada where they enjoyed the hospitality of the Royal Canadian Legion and up to Alaska, even flying across the Arctic Circle to Barrow where they waded in the Arctic Ocean. They stopped at Coast Guard bases along the west coast, touring and staying overnight with many of them. Along the way they visited every friend and family member of their parents and themselves.
Upon arriving at the west coast of Florida, Bruce found the perfect starter home in Port Charlotte. After hurricane Charlie in 2004 provided a new roof, new kitchen and new boat lift, it was just right. When Mom Amelia came to live with them, they moved next door to more room. Lutheran Church of the Cross made them feel welcomed home with their friendliness and focus on the Gospel. This was HIS church. Here Bruce strengthened his faith in Jesus, reaffirming his Baptism in a special ceremony, and enjoyed daily devotions, BIble readings and hymn singing.
Bruce is survived by his devoted wife Carolyn, a daughter Jane Lawson Eastman (Alan Missel) of Hudson, Mass., and brothers Milton Lawson of Orlando, Fla., and Michael Yager (Dona) of Bemus Point, N.Y., granddaughter Jessica Lawson and great grandsons Huxley and Sawyer Lawson, several nieces and nephews and many friends.
He is preceded in death by his Mother Genevieve Yager and Father Delbert Lawson, his first wife Sara Triscari, son Mark, and a sister Alice Lawson Sopher.
Internment in August was at the Town of Busti N.Y. Bentley Cemetery, where many Lawson family members now rest in peace.
Family members and friends from the area where Bruce grew up were able to attend.
Memorial service is scheduled for Nov. 16 at Lutheran Church of the Cross. Visitation 10.30, Service 11. Memorial contributions may be made to Lutheran Church of the Cross 2300 Luther Road, Port Charlotte, FL , TIdewell Hospice, or to the charity of your choice.
Arrangements entrusted to Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home, Port Charlotte, FL.
