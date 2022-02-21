Calogera Parrotta

Calogera (Lina) Parrotta, age 94, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 10, 2022, at her home in Columbus, Ohio.
Lina was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was loved by all who knew her. She was a wonderful woman who liked to talk and share her life lovingly. She often told us stories from her past that often included life lessons. They were stories coming from her life and times as a young girl, an adult woman, and later in her elderly life. She shared these anecdotes with her children as they were growing up, and then too when those children were adults, and then again she shared those stories and life lessons with her grandchildren. She would offer up her own opinions about her life and about the life round her; and without apology whatever her opinion might be. She was proud to stand on her own and have her own thoughts to share. But even more she showed joy and appreciation in sharing her stories. And most certainly she showed respect and consideration for the opinions of those she was sharing them with. After telling a story or sharing an experience sometimes she would kindly and plainly say..."I'm telling you this so that you will know." Then she would respectfully listen to your response. She was very wise and very kind. She could be brave at times; but also reserved and modest; although for sure she was dignified and classy...an elegant and stylish lady. She was truly the example of a beauty inside and out. She was a loving person throughout her life, sharing her home, and her wonderful cooking many, many times with family and friends. She loved music and opera.
Lina is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Dante Parrotta. She is survived by her children, Rosina Silva (David), Vincenzo (Susan), Bartolomeo, and nephew Bartolomeo Giorgi (Provvidenza); grandmother to Maria, Michael, Joseph, Matthew (Audrey), Sarah (Dalton) and Christopher; great-grandmother to Anthony, Austin, Ayden and Nathan; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., at Newcomer Funeral Home 3047 East Dublin Granville Road, Columbus - OH 43231.
A Mass will be held on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at noon at St. Paul The Apostle Catholic Church, 313 N State St, Westerville, OH 43082.
Burial will take place in procession to Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Columbus-OH.
Flowers are appreciated, and donations may be made in memory of Lina Parrotta to the Dementia Society of America by mail to PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901, or online www.DementiaSociety.org/donate . www.newcomercolumbus.com
