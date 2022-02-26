Carl A. (Pete) Rehm, Jr. left this earth to spend eternity with Jesus on Wednesday, February 16, 2022. He was born in Chicago, Illinois, to Carl A Rehm, Sr. and Jean (Miller) Rehm on May 21, 1935. He attended Howe Military School, graduating in 1953.
Pete was a veteran of the U.S Army giving two years of service to his country before attending Western Michigan University and graduating on the Deans List with a degree in Finance in 1959. From 1962 to 1985 he was the owner and CFO of Carl Rehm Clothing Co. in Sturgis, Michigan. Pete was a member of the Michigan Masonic Temple for over 60 years. As well as a proud Shriner.
Pete is survived by his wife Sharon (Haack) Rehm, His children, Jeffery (Michelle) Rehm of Ft. Myers, Florida, Cynthia (Robert) Billings of Lakeway, Texas, Michael (Elsie) Rehm of Sturgis, Michigan. Step daughters, Leigh (Paul) Schincariol of Kalamazoo, Michigan, Loren (Robert) Van Oss of Seattle, Washington. He is also survived by thirteen grandchildren, and one great-grandson. A niece and three nephews.
Pete was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, Jane (Rehm) Sturgis and Linda (Rehm) Marks, and a grandson, Luciano Schincariol.
Cremation has taken place. Interment will be at the Sarasota National Cemetary.
Charitable contributions may be made to the building fund for the Rock Calvary Church in Punta Gorda, Florida or to Lucslight.org
