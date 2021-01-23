Carl Pete Wallis
Feb. 27, 1933 – Dec. 30, 2020.
A native of Norfolk, Virginia, Carl P. “Captain Pete” Wallis was the son of Carl R. and Alice P. Wallis.
In younger life Pete attended Bayview Elementary School and graduated from Granby High School in Norfolk, Virginia. He played the French horn for the Granby High School band all his years in attendance. He earned Eagle Scout status in the Boy Scouts of America and was a Senior Sea Scout. He later studied at William & Mary College.
Pete lived most of his adult life in Florida. In Sarasota, and Naples, Florida, he owned and operated franchises of Arthur Murray Dance Studios and was an accomplished competitive ballroom dancer. In addition to being in the Florida Civil Air patrol, he was also a social host for Holland America Cruise Lines for numerous years, during which he traveled the world many times over and made friends all over the world.
Also in Florida, Pete obtained a recreational pilot’s license and owned his own single-engine plane. As a maritime captain he owned and operated a commercial fishing boat and captained several private yachts.
In his retirement years he lived in Englewood, Florida. His many sea adventures garnered him the nickname “Captain Pete” and, as such, was well-known and respected in the Sarasota and Charlotte County areas. While in Englewood he was a tour boat captain for Grand Tours, was on the committee for the attempted development of The Spirit of Englewood Solar Ferry Project, was a member of the Lemon Bay Historical Society and lent his wonderful base voice to the St David’s Episcopal Church choir.
His hobbies over the years included flying, photography, raising seahorses, scuba diving and singing.
Pete is survived by daughters, Leslie Wallis Eley of Chesapeake, Virginia, April Rene Blanton of Longwood, Florida, and Shelly Blair Uhl of Virginia Beach, Virginia; sister, Carol Romulus of Virginia Beach, Virginia; nephews, Rusty Romulus of Virginia Beach, Virginia, and Carl Romulus of Richmond, Virginia; grandchildren, Sherrie Burke of Norfolk, Virginia, David Uhl Jr. of Virginia Beach, Virginia, and Travis Blanton of Plymouth, Minnesota; and six great-grandchildren. He is predeceased by his former spouse and Norfolk, Virginia native Lucy Brinkman Harbeson.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.