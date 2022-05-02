Carl S. Piacenza, age 83, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 14, 2022. Carl was born at Lake Forest Hospital on June 8, 1939 by his parents Sam and Mary Piacenza. He was raised in Highwood, Illinois and enjoyed sharing many stories of his childhood. Growing up 100% Italian in an Italian town, "Carlo" never failed to be the center of attention in any room. He continued to visit Highwood throughout his life and was loved by his many friends and family from the area. Carl attended and graduated from St. James Grade School, St. George High School, and St. Thomas College. Carl was known to be quite the Athlete. After playing Baseball and basketball throughout his early life, he also grew to love golf. He belonged to many golf clubs, including Rivermoor Country Club, Barrington Hills Country Club, and Twin Isles Country Club, where he continued to make more friends thanks to his vibrant personality and sense of humor. Carl and his wife Dana owned Palatine Welding Company in Rolling Meadows, IL for 49 years. Carl's outgoing personality, and ability to break the ice with just about anyone, helped him make countless connections and played a huge part in making Palatine Welding what it is today. He and Dana built the company from the ground up and considered everyone who works there family.
Carl was preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Robin Fletcher. After this loss, he always made sure to continuing bringing his family together for the holidays, birthdays, and any other chance he got. He was married to his wife, Dana Piacenza, for 56 years. Together, they showed unconditional love to their daughters, Jennifer and Robin, as well as their 4 grandchildren; Camron, Tori, Blake and Jamie. Carl also had three sisters who he loved very much and always made sure to stay in contact with; Norma, Jayne, and Lorrie. Carl was a one-of-a-kind man with a list of stories, jokes and tips so long that he will always live on in the memories of his loved ones. He could put a smile on the face of any person he crossed paths with, whether it was a friend, family, neighbor or stranger. If he could leave you with one last smile, it would be with one of his favorite tips: "don't eat the yellow snow" or "don't dress like a turkey on Thanksgiving". Forever in our hearts.
A visitation will be held for Carl on May 5, 2022 from 3pm until 8pm at Davenport Family Funeral Home, 149 W. Main Street, Barrington, Illinois. A second visitation will be held the following morning from 10am until the time of mass at 11am at St. Anne's Catholic Community, 120 Ela Street Barrington, Illinois. Interment will be held privately. For information, please contact Davenport Family Funeral Home, Barrington, 847-381-3411. For online condolences please visit, www.davenportfamily.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.